Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll Sells 10,000 Shares

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,104. The stock has a market cap of $919.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 312,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viad by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,118 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $27,254,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.