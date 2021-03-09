Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of DSP stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.