Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,452 shares of company stock valued at $240,242 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,748,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 66,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.