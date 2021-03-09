Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,117.48

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,117.48 ($27.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,184 ($28.53), with a volume of 94,003 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,281.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,117.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,017 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,734.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

