Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Mar 9th, 2021

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year.

VMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMD opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 121,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

