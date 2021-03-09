Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VFF stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.95 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: CD Ladder

Earnings History for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit