Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.28

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 372707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

