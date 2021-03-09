Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

