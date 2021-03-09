Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 13.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shot up 13.8% on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.20. 14,567,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,478,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $165,632,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

