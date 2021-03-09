Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
