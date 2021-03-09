Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

