Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 1,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

