Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $30.96 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

