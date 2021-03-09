Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 663,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

WTRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

