Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.62. 229,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $363.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.