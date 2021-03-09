Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading 86.3% Higher

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) traded up 86.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $3.39. 44,075,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,862% from the average session volume of 2,245,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.