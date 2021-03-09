WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,898 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

