Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.41) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.31). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

