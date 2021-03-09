Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.15.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

BC stock opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brunswick by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after acquiring an additional 143,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Brunswick by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,356,000 after acquiring an additional 150,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.