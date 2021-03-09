Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) recently:

3/5/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

3/3/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

3/3/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.25 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Lincoln Educational Services Co alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.