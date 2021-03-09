Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,843 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR opened at $26.44 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

