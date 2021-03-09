Wells Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.