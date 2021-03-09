Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 21,317 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.