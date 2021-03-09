Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 13,628 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $254.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $273.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

