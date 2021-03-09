Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 15.3%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) was up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 4,570,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,736,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company has a market cap of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

