William Blair Weighs in on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.68).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.