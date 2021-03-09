WOM Protocol Market Cap Hits $19.90 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.18 or 0.00781021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

