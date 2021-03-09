Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Raised by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 2.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.30.

WDAY opened at $236.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

