Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $99.98. 519,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 469,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Workiva by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

