X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 205.4% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $174,225.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004889 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,348,706,706 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

