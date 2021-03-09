Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

