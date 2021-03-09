YEE Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $2.75 million and $482,765.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

