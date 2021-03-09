YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.01% of YETI worth $60,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. 12,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

