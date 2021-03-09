Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. Camping World posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,517. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

