Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $4,794,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 5,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,031. The company has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

