Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.13). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 865%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

