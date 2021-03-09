Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. REV Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 446,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $901.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.