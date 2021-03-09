Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.96 Million

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $527.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

