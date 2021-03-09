Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $68.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.80 million, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $147.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

