Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

CE stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.