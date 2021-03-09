Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $47.00 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 71,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

