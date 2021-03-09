Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. HP posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 82.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 29.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 53,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,291. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.