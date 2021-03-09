Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.