Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.03. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

