Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.79). Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 23,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,798. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,934.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

