Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.35 Million

Equities analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $228.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.70 million and the highest is $275.00 million. H&R Block posted sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

