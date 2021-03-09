Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

