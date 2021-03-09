Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $308.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.11 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $69.74. 416,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,276. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

