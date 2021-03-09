Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $141.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.78 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $146.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,694 shares of company stock worth $92,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,455. The company has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.