Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.70 Million

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $739.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.20 million. Snap reported sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $56.30. 20,680,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,149,494. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

