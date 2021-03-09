Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.